Buxton Lions bring Christmas cheer to children at Blythe House Hospice

A visit from Santa cheered up the children who attend the Chapel-en-le-Frith hospice.

The Buxton Lions worked with the staff from Morrisons in Buxton and Chapel to help pull off a Christmas party for the children who use the Eccles Fold centre.

David Brindley, secretary of the Buxton Lions, said: “Father Christmas was delighted to see the children having a great time and to give them the presents he had brought with him in his Grotto.”The party took place on Friday, December 10 and as well as Father Christmas, Sue the Pixie and Blythe Bear also attended and Rachel and Hannah from Blythe House Hospice organised food and games for the afternoon’s activities.

Bringing some festive to the young service users of Blythe House

Blythe House not only provides help for those who are terminally ill, but those with life-limiting conditions, counselling and bereavement services as well as support and play therapy sessions.

David said the festive event was a great success and two girls who saw Santa quickly wrote out a list to let him know what they wanted him to bring when he visited them on Christmas Eve.

He added: “Buxton Lions would like to thank Father Christmas, the staff at Morrisons, Blythe House and all the other helpers who made the event such a success.”

Anyone wishing to know more about Buxton Lions should contact David on 07989 710832 or visit the website at www.buxtonlions.com