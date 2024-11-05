Buxton International Festival announce big names for 2025 Jazz Weekender line-up

Big names in jazz, blues, latin and funk have all been announced for the Buxton International Festival Jazz weekender in July 2025.

On November 1 Buxton International Festival, BIF, launched the jazz tickets for next year as well as announcing who will be performing at the event.

BIF’s Jazz Director Neil Hughes said: “We are so excited to announce BIF’s 2025 jazz programme and to launch the sale of our Jazz Weekender tickets. It’s a great opportunity to bag a ticket early on.

“The Jazz Weekender offers 12 gigs, including jazz, blues, funk and Latin, plus an Oscar Peterson extravaganza.

“Events will take place in our own intimate jazz club at The Palace Hotel as well as at the Pavilion Arts Centre, both in the heart of town.”

The 2025 Jazz Weekender line-up includes Ineza on Thursday July, 10.

The Rwandan-born, Belgian vocalist Ineza and her quartet will present an exclusive preview of her debut album at the Palace Hotel at 7pm.

This will be followed by the Graham Clark Quartet at 9.30pm also at the Palace.

Graham returns to BIF after a stunning gig in 2022. A Buxton resident for over 25 years, he is well-known for his weekly jazz residencies and his unique blend of jazz, rock, and experimental music.

On Friday July, 11 Emily Masser Quartet featuring Alex Clarke will perform at the Palace at 12pm.

Emily is fast becoming one of the most exciting young voices in the jazz scene.

At just 20 years old, the Wigan-born vocalist has gained recognition from jazz luminaries following her debut album.

The Dean Stockdale Quartet with strings presents ‘100 Years of Oscar Peterson’ plus special guests Alan Barnes, Mark Armstrong and Emily Masser - Pavilion Arts Centre, 7pm – 9.30pm on Saturday July, 12.

Following an acclaimed performance last year, the Dean Stockdale Quartet returns with a new set for a very special evening to honour the one and only Oscar Peterson, born August 15th 1925. 2025 will mark the legendary jazz pianist’s 100th birthday.

The festival’s popular Jazz Weekender tickets are now on sale granting access to all BIF jazz events during the festival’s opening weekend, 10-13 July inclusive, for a discounted price of £175.

For the full line up and to buy tickets visit https://buxtonfestival.co.uk/booking/jazz-weekender-2025