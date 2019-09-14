Buxton homes 'without water' thanks to burst water main

A number of homes in Buxton are without water this morning due to a burst water main.

Severn Trent say they have identified a burst in the area that is causing the supply interruptions across the town.

A number of Buxton homes are without water.

"Workers are currently on site working to get supplies restored as soon as possible," said a spokesperson for the water firm.

"We will continue to update this page as more information comes in from the field."

The spokesperson apologised for any disruption caused.

