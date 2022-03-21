Buxton health and wellbeing businesses team up for Ukraine fundraising event

On Saturday, March 26, six small business owners will be setting out their stalls at the Bath Road Church Centre, each offering a different way to help people relax and improve their wellbeing with one-to-one advice and taster sessions, 10am to 5pm.

The £3 entry fee will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, which distributes funds to charities and local partners in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries to supply food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

Rachel Slyfield, a lifestyle consultant for the deluxe skincare brand Temple Spa, said: “I think it’s just awful what is happening over there, and anything that any one of us can do to help is worthwhile.

If you need some help to relax, the Buxton wellness event might have the perfect solution.

“I have a son who’s two, and I can only imagine what it would be like for us to leave our home, family and country, not knowing where we would go to find safety. This money can help in some way to make the situation a bit more bearable as people rebuild their lives.”

Joining Rachel at the event will be Sacha Cash from Buxton Yoga, Inese Plegere from Marigold Reflexology, Anna Monaghan from Glow Reiki, Aimie Potter from Massage and Holistic Therapy, and Elesha Arnfield of crystal healing provider BOTU.

Rachel said: “Some of us have been talking about doing an event for a while, because we’re all quite niche but there’s a chance to collaborate. With everything that’s going on in the world, this seemed like a good way to do it.

“Some of us are charging for taster sessions, others aren’t, but you can just book when you arrive on the day and try out each thing to see what you think, first-come, first-served.

Event organiser Rachel Slyfield is a skincare expert.

She added: “I think it would be a nice day out for anyone who needs a last minute present for Mother’s Day, or for anyone who loves the idea of wellness but doesn’t know how to fit it all in.”

The entry fee includes a raffle ticket to win prizes donated by each of the exhibitors.

For more details on all the businesses involved and what to expect from the day, go to facebook.com/groups/2709035406059043.