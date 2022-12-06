PT Corner, in Burbage, was named the best health and fitness business in Derbyshire at the English Business Awards earlier this year.

That win took the gym through to the national awards in November, when PT Corner business partners David Della Cioppa and Callum Sully picked up the second place award.

David said: “It was special to be at the awards ceremony and we went to enjoy the night so to come away as second best health and fitness business is mind blowing.

David Della Cioppa and Callum Sully of PT Corner have been named the second best Health and Fitness business at the England Business Awards in November. Pic submitted

“It feels very special and very privileged to have been recognised like this on a national level but thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

This is the eighth year the awards have been running and this year’s national awards, which were held in Birmingham, saw 560 businesses competing for just 35 awards.

David said: “That's a huge competition we were up against which makes our win even more unbelievable.

“It was an amazing experience and one both me and Callum are so proud to have been a part of.”

The Stable Lane business is the second venue the personal trainers have taken on since leaving the Palace Hotel four years ago.

The duo outgrew their first premises on Staden Lane and have been at the gym’s current home since February 2021.

David said: “Our motto has always been to make training affordable for people and as the cost of living crisis is still gripping the country’s economy it is more important than ever that we continue this.

“Looking to the future we want to build on what we have created so far.

“We have the new year coming up which is always a busy time for us but also we want to spread the word and let more people know we are here.

“I’m still hearing people don’t know about us even after four years so we want to change that going forward.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone for believing in us this award is the recognition we have been doing everything right.”

