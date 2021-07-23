Buxton golfers raise money for High Peak charity

The event was organised by Buxton and High Peak Golf Club, sponsored by Tarmac, to raise money for the Thomas Theyer Foundation – the club's charity of the year, chosen by club captain Dave Howard and Lady Captain Liz Gee.

The Thomas Theyer Foundation was set up after the tragic death of Thomas in July 2013, just a month after his 18th birthday. Thomas, who was diagnosed with Dyspraxia and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) at primary school, loved running and was a member of Buxton Athletics Club. He passed away suddenly after a fall while out running.

The charity foundation that has been set up in his name by his parents Christine and Alan supports children with special educational needs and those experiencing difficult life circumstances.

