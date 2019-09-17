Buxton gets £913k grant to boost town centre

Buxton has secured a £913,000 cash boost to help improve the town centre.

The money is a share of £95m which is being distributed by central government under the Historic High Street scheme and is being shared with 68 other towns nationally.

Damien Greenhalgh who is Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure for High Peak Borough Council said: “This is a fantastic amount and we are thrilled to have secured this bid and we want to get cracking straight away.”

High Peak Borough Council will now work with Historic England, which is delivering the Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) initiative on behalf of the Government, on proposals to restore traditional shopfronts and architectural details at properties on Spring Gardens, repair and convert vacant listed buildings, offer small grants for more modern units to improve signage and colour schemes and produce guidance on traditional shopfronts and signage.

Coun Greenhalgh said: “It is a very exciting time for Buxton’s regeneration and we want to work to preserve the historic architecture we have in the town and proudly showcase our history.

“Money has been invested in the higher part of the town so we know the model works and we want people to know we are putting Buxton as a priority.”

Ruth George MP for High Peak added: “Great to see Buxton successful in the bid. I’m looking forward to working with High Peak Council, traders and the community to put the funding to best use to benefit the people.”

This is a different grant from the Future High Streets bid which Buxton has made to the second round but the final towns have not yet been announced.