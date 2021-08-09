Buxton Garden Trail sees record crowds and raises thousands for good causes

The Buxton Garden Trail provided a spectacular showcase of horticultural talent over the weekend of July 24.

Over two days, more than 800 people toured a selection of 35 gardens from Burbage to Long Hill, Fairfield and everywhere in between.

It was the event’s fourth year, but the first since 2019 following a Covid-enforced break last summer, and the record crowds reflected people’s delight in being able to gather together again.

Buxton Garden Trail organiser Jo Holdway, right, was delighted with the success of this year's event.

Jo Holdway, who organises the event with husband David, said: “It went extremely well. It was a lovely weekend and there were lots of factors contributing to its success but you got the sense that people just needed to get out again.

“Perhaps word has got around that it’s very good value for money at £5 for the whole weekend. Whatever the reason, hopefully our good reputation precedes us.”

She added: “Of the 29 private gardens in the trail, six were new for this year and quite a few owners said they had been able to spend more time in their gardens this year.

“We haven’t got a final tally for the money raised yet, but just from people who served cups of tea or sold plants from their homes we are already up to around £2,000 which is absolutely extraordinary.”

The money will eventually be split between the Brain Trust Charity, the Breast Cancer Care group in Macclesfield – Jo’s son had a brain tumour removed in March, and a close friend is undergoing breast cancer treatment.

A smaller donation will go to Buxton mountain biker Alan Thompson, 76, who is pedalling his way towards a £25,000 target for the benefit of local grassroots organisations. Several gardeners were also raising money for other charities.

Jo said: “Thank you to every single person who opened their garden and showed what can be achieved in Buxton’s peculiar climate. All of them deserve more than a pat on the back.

“And thanks to Tarmac Tunstead and the Soroptimist International, who have been our loyal supporters for the last three years and the 12 businesses whose generous sponsorship enabled the event to take place.”