Buxton Fringe team plant 'hotspot' at the opera house as part of campaign to turn town orange

Buxton Fringe is hoping to encourage orange-themed floral displays around the town in the run up to the event, which runs July 7-25 and features more than 100 events, performances, online entertainment and exhibits spanning theatre, comedy, music, poetry, art and film.

A Fringe spokesman said: “We wish to thank Morrisons for the donation of compost and plants as well as florist Kinders Garden for their watering and support.”

Other organisations hosting their own hotspots include Pooles Cavern, the opera house, Pavilion Gardens, the Pump Room, Morrisons, and the Friends of Buxton Station.

Clockwise from left, Carole Garner, Rob Harrison, Sandra Jowett and Pam Mason brightening up the opera house.

Festival partners Buxton Wild Weeks, Funny Wonders and the Flowerpot Trail will also be doing their bit to turn the town orange.

Launching the campaign last month, Fringe vice-chairman Viv Marriott appealed for shops, schools, care homes and members of the public to host hotspots too.

She said: “Whatever people can do to cheer up the town would be welcome. A flowerpot person with orange flowers in their hair, sitting in a tub of orange flowers would be super, or a hanging basket or planter of orange flowers like marigolds or nasturtiums outside your business or home or just a bunch of orange paper flowers – all would be equally appreciated.”

Programme details for the Fringe are now live at buxtonfringe.org.uk and on the free Buxton Fringe App, with the schedule still being updated as new entries are confirmed.