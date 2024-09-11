David Bainbridge who made a record 642 appearances for Buxton FC has died aged 61.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The football club led the tribute to the town’s greatest player.

A statement on social media said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce the passing of club legend David Bainbridge, at the age of 61.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David was one of three generations of the Bainbridge family to pull on the Bucks’ shirt, ‘Bammer’ and made 642 appearances for the club during two spells between 1982 and 2006Buck’s said he became the ‘club’s all-time leading appearance maker by some margin’.

Liverpool legends, a trade mark moment from David Bainbridge. Photo Jason Chadwick

The statement said: “David was so highly-regarded that he remained as Club Captain, and was still a regular around the club and at matches to this day. He will be sorely missed by us all.

“Sending our deepest sympathies to David’s large circle of family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Further arrangements to pay our respects will be announced in due course.

“Rest in peace, Bammer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Condolences have been flooding in with Carl Holmes saying: “Top bloke, teammate and never forget the help and advice you gave me in my early Buxton FC days. “RIP Bammer and thoughts with your family.” Former manager Steven Cunningham said: “Absolutely gutted to see this news.

“David was one of my biggest supporters in my time as manager of Buxton Football Club.

“He was a very kind and supportive man and I can only offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of David at this sad time.”

Another former team said: “Gone way too soon. Buxton legend and all-round mischief maker. I had the honour of playing with him too, and he teed up my best ever goal. Can't believe it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of his football career David also played rugby for Buxton.

Steve Edge added: “He was natural at reading what was in front of him and was fearless and brave; he was a natural convert. He won the respect of the team, he loved it and wished he had the opportunity to play at an early stage of his sporting career . A decent bloke sadly gone.”