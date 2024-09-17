We've teamed up with J T Events to give away a family ticket to Buxton Fireworks Spectacular.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are now on sale for Buxton’s Firework Spectacular which will be back at the cricket club this November.

J T Events, which took over the fireworks in 2020, says this year will once again offer two displays to allow younger children to take part in the celebrations.

Jane Fletcher from J T Events said: “We especially enjoy organising the Buxton Firework Spectacular and carrying on this traditional annual event.

"It’s a fantastic feeling seeing all the local community and visitors alike turning out to support this wonderful event, seeing all the happy faces on the night and families making memories that will last a lifetime.

“There will be various hot food vendors and a fairground suitable for all ages as well as a bar and games stalls and doughnuts and sweets.”

The firework fun will take place on Sunday November, 3 at Buxton Cricket Ground on Park Road in Buxton.

Jane said: “Gates will open at 4pm and until 5pm all fairground rides will be £2.50.

“At 5.10pm to 5.30 there will be fire performers and at 5.45pm there will be the children’s firework display which will be quieter and smaller.”

Between 6.15pm and 6.35pm there will be a LED light display followed by the return of the fire performers until 7.05pm.

The main firework spectacular will start at 7.20pm.

Jane said: “We have a new LED light show too and the biggest firework display in the area.

“This is a fantastic event for all the family to enjoy and we hope to see you there.”

Adult £8 Child £4 and a family ticket £20

Available at Buxton Opera House at the Box office or online at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/.../buxton-firework… or www.ticketsource.co.uk/j-c-novelties

On the gate Adult £10, Child £5 and a Family ticket £27.

