Buxton firewalk raises £8,000 for 11-year-old's lifesaving cancer treatment

Those fundraising for Chinley’s Peter Berriman, who has been living with cancer for three years, turned up the heat as they took part in Buxton’s first ever firewalk at the weekend.

Peter’s mum Mandy Berriman said: “I can’t believe how much we have raised.

“With the sponsorship, the raffle and the money from the refreshments we have raised £8,000 in one night which is truly amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Peter Berriman lighting Buxton's first firewalk which raised £8,000 to help fund medical treatment which is not available on the NHS. Picture submitted

The firewalk took place at Buxton Riding School on Saturday to help raise funds for Peter who has Intermediate Risk Neuroblastoma.

His cancer is life threatening but recent scans show his tumour is shrinking and he may soon be well enough for maintenance trials in the US to keep the disease away.

However, the trials come at a cost of around £250,000 so Peter’s family, friends and the community have been fundraising since June.

Mandy said: “It’s not just the money but how much everyone has rallied around us that warms my heart.

“When Peter was first diagnosed neighbours were walking our dog when we were out at hospital all day or stocking our freezer so we could all eat and now our friends have organised this firewalk.

“People have been so generous with their time and money.

“I haven’t had the time with all the appointments to organise events but people have stepped up.”

The firewalk was sponsored by two Chapel-en-le-Frith businesses, Joule Brady Ltd and Kelsa Truck Products Ltd, which meant all the money raised by the firewalkers could go to the fundraiser rather than paying for the event.

Peter had the honour of lighting the firewalk and his brother Sam even had a go on the night.

Mandy added: “It was nice to have fun and see people enjoying themselves.

“I have no idea how they all managed to do it, it was very hot but every single one of them was amazing and they should all be proud of themselves.”

To support Peter, visit https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/peter.