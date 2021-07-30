Buxton fashion designer takes on 20 mile hike for Muscular Dystrophy UK in memory of brother-in-law

Harrison Thom, 30, will be walking the hilly loop of the Edale Skyline on Saturday, September 25, in an effort to raise £500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

He is lacing up his hiking boots in the hope it could help people like Greg Roberts, brother of Harrison’s wife Lucinda, who died as a result of the condition 12 years ago.

Harrison said: “I am very close to my wife’s family. Although, since we only married two years ago, Greg was never directly my brother-in-law, I see him as a relation now and this is my way to show support to the family.”

It will be the furthest Harrison has ever walked in one go, and he expects it will take eight to ten hours to complete the circuit.

He said: “Starting from Hope I will be doing the loop anti-clockwise. The last few miles of the walk will take me across the famous Mam Tor and along the Great Ridge before descending back down to Hope.”

When he is not designing clothes for a company based in London, Harrison can be found filming videos for his new YouTube channel, Thom Topics, which he will be using to document his training and the walk itself to encourage donations.

He said: “My channel is still very young and only has a small subscriber following but it is growing slowly each week. It made me think about how I could use this new online voice as a way to raise funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy UK.“

“I hope that by doing this people who have donated will be more engaged with the challenge, and for those who have not donated by the time I do the walk it might prompt them to do so.”

Susanne Driffield, regional development manager for the charity, said: “Harrison’s challenge is great as it’s unique and because he will be ‘vlogging’ his whole day. As soon as I saw his video I knew it was going to be a great fundraiser. I am so grateful to have his support. “

To add to Harrison’s fundraising total, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomtopicsmdwalk.

