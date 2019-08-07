Buxton family left homeless by flash flooding

A family has nowhere to call home after flash flooding destroyed their Buxton house.

Michelle Coppick, her partner Paul Barnes and their eight-year-old daughter Mollie had to leave their rented home on Lightwood Road after the cellar and ground floor flooded, and the electrics at the property were condemned.

Flooding on Lightwood Road, Buxton

They have been given emergency accommodation in Buxton’s Premier Inn by High Peak Borough Council.

The 43-year-old said: “We are stuck in a ridiculous situation and no-one seems to care.

“We have lost furniture, clothes and even birthday presents and we have been told we can stay in the Premier Inn until Thursday (today), but then what do we do?

“We have nowhere to go and it’s like we don’t matter and have been forgotten.”

Michelle said the council offered her family temporary accommodation in a third-floor flat which was unsuitable due to her medical conditions.

She has been told she must now join the housing waiting list if she wants council accommodation.

The Environment Agency said around 30 residential properties and two businesses were flooded in Buxton from Hogshaw Brook, a tributary of the River Wye, following intense and localised rainfall last Wednesday, July 31.

Roads were left impassable, train services had to be cancelled and Ashwood Park was engulfed by a torrent of water which saw the Wye burst its banks between Buxton and Bakewell.

Some houses were flooded with more than a foot of water and had to be pumped out by the fire service.

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council added: “We are working hard to make sure that everyone who has suffered from flooding is supported and has accommodation.

“We are aware of this situation and are working with the family and landlord involved.”

High Peak MP Ruth George said: “I have been in contact with Michelle who has been offered temporary accommodation in a local hotel. The council have informed me that Michelle and her family have been accommodated as a temporary measure, funded by the council, in line with their duty to accommodate her, while they get a clearer picture of the situation and so they can assess the family’s long-term prospects of returning home.

“They have accepted that Michelle is homeless and in priority need and so she has been accommodated.

“They have been in constant contact with Michelle and are working hard behind the scenes to secure longer term temporary accommodation for her if needed.”

Now friend Janey Riley from Hartington has stepped up to try and help the family.

The 27-year-old said: “What has happened to her is horrible and I just want to ease the stress for her and her little family.

“Her whole life has been ruined by this flood water and she will have to start again.”

The online donation page was set up on Tuesday and has already reached nearly £100.

Janey said: “That is a lot of money and to everyone who has donated, thank you it means a lot.

“Whether they chose to use the money for more furniture or to ease their immediate financial worries of having stayed in a hotel for so long I just don’t want to see them struggle any more than they already are doing.

“It’s really nice the community has come together to help Michelle, Paul and Moll its nice to know people out there care about others.” To make a donation visit click here