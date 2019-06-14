Buxton families attend primary school health afternoon

Over 50 families took part in a range of activities as part of Fairfield Endowed Junior School’s health afternoon.

The event was held to promote healthy living - whether through eating and exercise or simply wearing sun block cream.

Family health afternoon at Fairfield Junior School

Both children and adults took part in activities such as food tasting, making pizza, a raffle and kickboxing.

Family liaison officer Emma Mellor said: “The day went really well and was very busy.

“The kids especially loved the kickboxing.

“We’d like to thank all the partner agencies and volunteers for helping to make it happen.

“Especially the NHS for their involvement with a stand about hair lice and the supermarkets for the sun cream they donated.”