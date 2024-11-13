Buxton drug user who was taking crystal meth daily thanks Zink for saving his life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug user who was injecting crystal meth on an almost daily basis says he would not be here without the help and support offered to him by Zink.

For Turrum Mellor-Hughes life was tough and his drug habit saw him lose his job, have his car repossessed and put strain on his family.

He said: “I came to Zink and asked them to give me something, anything, to do which would take my mind off drugs even for a little bit.”

Zink, a Buxton-based charity, aims to empower people and families to build a better future no matter what they have been through.

Turrum Mellor-Hughes has now turned his life around and is no longer using drugs thanks to the support from Zink. Photo submitted

They provide foodbank services, as well as employment training and opportunities.

Turrum said: “I’d reached rock bottom, there was nothing left for me.

“My life two years ago was rubbish, everything revolved around drugs.

“So being here doing something with my hands and my mind kept me occupied.

The Zink Carnival Float organised by Turrum. Photo submitted

“And I started to see how things could be.”

Turrum’s physical health was suffering and he was having problems with his gall bladder which he has now had removed as a direct result of substance abuse.

His mental health was also at a low point before he started working with Zink.

He said: “I was supposed to be in rehab in May 2023 but that didn’t happen but I decided to help organise a float for Zink in the carnival to keep me out of trouble and focused.”

The walking float Zink organised won first place thanks to Turrum’s input.

He entered a rehab facility in August 2023 and Zink threw him a leaving party.

The 30-year-old said: “It was the hardest thing I have ever done, I was a drug user for seven years so it was so hard to come off it.

“There was a strict regime, up early in the morning, meditation, breakfast, cleaning, cooking for each other, group therapy.

“It was very intense.” Turrum was meant to leave in February of this year but felt he was not ready so stayed on for an extra month.

He said: “When rehab was over and I came back to Buxton I didn’t want to have nothing to do so I came back to Zink and asked if I could help out again.”

Since returning Turrum has helped to launch a recovery programme for other addicts and has now been made a trustee of the charity.

He said: “There is very little awareness of how much support there is in Derbyshire for addicts but I wanted to create a space where people could get together.”

He has set up sober socials where people can be out of the house where there are board games and something to keep people’s minds and hands busy and is open to any one with an addiction problem be that alcohol, sex, gambling or drugs.

He said: “Zink without a doubt saved my life and I don’t think I would still be here if it wasn’t for them.

“I’m lucky I have got help and while I’m young, I know some people who are still battling addiction into their 50s but because of Zink my life is on a completely different path now.”

Sober Socials are at Zink, every Monday 6-9pm at Zink on Market Street car park.