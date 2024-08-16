Buxton drama group honours fallen Canadian soldiers with wreath laying service
The Clickers and Benders' theatre group brought A Crimson Maple Leaf to life last month.
The show, written by Leslie Oldfield, is about the thousands of wounded Canadian soldiers who were evacuated to Buxton during the First World War and put in the hotels which were virtually all converted to hospitals.
Leslie said: “Following a suggestion from director Sue Stones we used some of the profits of the play to buy a red and white wreath, the colours of Canada, on the graves of First World War Canadian soldiers who died in Buxton.”
The wreath was put on the grave of seventeen-year-old, Private Robbie. A red and white posie was also put on the grave of Canadian Nursing Sister,Ada Ross, who died in Northwood House in Buxton in July, 1918.
Leslie said: “Her funeral was one of the biggest ever held in Buxton with over 500 Canadian soldiers and nurses following her coffin on a gun carriage.”
The cast members held a one minute silence for the fallen soldiers and nursing sister.
The Canadian hospital was in Peak Buildings on Terrace Road where the former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery was housed up until last year. The building dates back to 1875 as a hydropathic hotel, offering cold water treatments. By 1915 the Peak Hotel was up for sale.
The Canadian Red Cross Society secured a lease to establish the Canadian Red Cross Convalescent Hospital, No 2, Buxton.
The hospital opened in May 1916, under the command of Lt. Col. H.D. Johnson C.A.M.C.
There were 11 officers on the staff, 35 nursing sisters and 101 other ranks. The nursing sisters had accommodation at Northwood, now part of the University of Derby campus, which became an annexe hospital in October 1917.
Out of programme donations the theatre group were able to donate £102 to the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto Charity.
Leslie added: “The play was performed to sell-out audiences at the recent Buxton Fringe and out of the profits, the cast had a well deserved meal at Lubens Restaurant in Buxton.”
