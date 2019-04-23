Buxton dog lover’s cocker spaniel nearly dies after being bitten by an adder

A ‘shocked’ dog owner has told how her cocker spaniel nearly died after being bitten by an adder which it trod on at a beauty spot popular with families.

Christine Curtis, 58, had returned from a walk with three-year-old Luna at Buxton’s Gadley Woods on Saturday when she heard the dog ‘crying in pain’ and unable to stand.

Luna's badly-swollen leg after being bitten

Former nurse Christine initially thought the working shooting dog had torn a muscle but her leg had swollen up to the ‘size of a ham’ so she took her vet’s advice over the phone and rushed her to the practice.

The dog was shivering and unresponsive during the drive to Bakewell Vets Practice and after they shaved her the snake bite was revealed - with a swollen puncture wound about the size of a 50p piece.

Luna was given a course of anti-venom and is now recovering however Christine believes if she and her vets had not reacted so quickly the beloved pooch would have died.

She said: “I’m a nurse so I knew there was something very wrong with the dog.

Christine Curtis with Luna

“Even though the vets had no appointments they advised me to come in immediately - everybody acting so quickly saved the dog’s life.

“If I had left her at home and gone out for a round of golf or something she would been dead when I got back.”

Mum-of-three Christine said she wanted to urge dog owners in the same situation to prevent their pets from moving to stop the poison from spreading - something she failed to do herself.