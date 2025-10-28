A Buxton man has grown his biggest ever pumpkin this year at a whopping 52kg.

Melvin Walton has always been a keen grower and this year he has taken things to the max and grown a pumpkin which weighs more than 50kg.

Daughter Lizzie Walton contacted the Advertiser to share the news of her dad’s super veg.

She said: “It’s the biggest one he’s ever grown and he’s so proud of it.”

Melvin Walton from Buxton has grown a 54kg pumpkin. Photo Brian Eyre

Melvin has an allotment at Cunningdale and the pumpkin was planted in early spring in his polytunnel.

Halloween is a special time for Melvin, who lives on Gretton Road.

Lizzie said: “Him and my mum loved Halloween.

“The house was always decorated and they would always dress up.

“My mum would never be happy unless she made a small child cry with her dressing up - she was so much fun.”

Lizzie’s mum and Melvin’s wife Judith died last year but determined to keep her love of Halloween alive Melvin wanted to grow super sized pumpkins.

Lizzie said: “He wanted to go bigger this year so he bought Atlantic Giant pumpkin seeds, they were expensive as it was £5 for just two seeds but they seem to have done the trick.”

The pumpkin has been taken out of the ground and is now outside Melvin’s home ready to be carved and waiting for trick or treaters.

Lizzie said: “He was so anxious about it when it was growing and he even had dreams about his pumpkin.

“It took him and my partner a dust sheet and a lot of effort to move it.

“It’s not only heavy but it’s not an easy shape to hold either. It's round and big and was quite difficult to get in the wheelbarrow.

“I think my dad was a bit disappointed it wasn’t 60kg but my mum used to say if he won a million pounds on the lottery he would be disappointed it wasn’t two million!”

Lizzie said that when her dad carves the pumpkin the flesh will not be edible.

She added: “As with any giant vegetable they are so watery and not very tasty at all.

“But it wasn’t grown for eating, it was grown for the trick or treaters to see and enjoy.”