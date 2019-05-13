Buxton cystic fibrosis fundraiser an ‘amazing’ success

Kind-hearted Buxton revellers raised a whopping £2,030 in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust - during a night of ‘amazing’ entertainment.

The evening - held at Cavendish Golf Club - began with music followed by cheese tasting, auction, raffle and ‘lots of dancing’.

Charlotte Paul,22, organised the event as she wanted to do something for the trust because her best friend of 20 years suffers with the disease.

She said: “You’re born with the condition so she’s been in and out of hospital and it gets worse as you get older - but it’s just a case of managing it through antibiotics and physiotherapy.

“But she get copes really well to be honest - she holds down a job and does everything most other people do.”

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic condition which affects over 10,400 people in the UK.

One in 25 of us carry the faulty gene which causes the condition and there is currently no cure for the disease.

Common symptoms include persistent coughing - at times with phlegm, frequent lung infections including pneumonia or bronchitis and wheezing or shortness of breath.

The event - entitled ‘Breathe’ was supported by multiple local business who generously donated to support the event.

The money raised will go towards vital research which aims to drive up standards of care and support people with the condition and their loved ones every step of the way.

Charlotte, who works as training and events administrator, said: “It was a really good night.

“My target was £1,000 so raising just £2,000 I was really thrilled.

“The amount of support from local businesses was brilliant - it’s heartwarming that so many people wanted to help and donate.”

For more information or details on future events please get in contact with Charlotte Paul by emailing charlotte.jpaul96@gmail.com.