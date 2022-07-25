Buxton cub scout named Britain's young archaeologist of the year

Jack Goodchild, a cub with the 17th Buxton (St Peter’s Fairfield) pack, was ecstatic to be declared the winner of the award on the opening day of the national Festival of Archaeology in Newcastle on Saturday, July 16.

He said: “I just think archaeology is really good because it teaches you about your past and shows you what you should do with your future and what to not do, it teaches you great lessons.”

Mum Emma added: “From an early age we have encouraged Jack’s thirst for knowledge and information and through our own love of exploring he’s developed a keen passion for the past and different cultures.

Jack Goodchild, Britain's young archaeologist of the year for 2022.

“He’s especially interested in Ancient Greece, Egypt, the Incas and the Neolithic period. It’s lovely to see him so keen to share his passion with others and we are extremely proud of him.”

The award is presented to ‘a young person under the age of 18 who has made an outstanding contribution to community archaeology or a youth engagement project.

Jack’s passion for the past has led his family to visit heritage sites all over the UK and abroad, and he recently became a member of the Young Archaeologist’s Club after joining in with an archaeology session run by the Derbyshire scout archaeology team.

He has since gone on to inspire many other members of his cub pack to join the club and pursue their interest further.

Morgause Lomas, who lead’s the scout team, said: “This is exactly why we created the Derbyshire archaeology badge, so young scouts like Jack, could pursue their love for archaeology, as well as introduce the topic to youngsters who haven’t heard of archaeology.

Sue Harris, Derbyshire scouts’ county commissioner, also shared in the excitement, saying: “We love to celebrate all achievements within Derbyshire Scouting, so I’m thrilled to hear that Jack has been awarded the prestigious Young Archaeologist of the Year, showing that he has really worked hard on pursuing his love for the past, Well done, Jack.”