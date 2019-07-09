Buxton crowds dazzled by well dressing festival

Buxton marked a years-old tradition during the weekend with the blessing of the wells and the crowning of royalty.

Hundreds gathered to see the strikingly colourful wells - including one dedicated to the Lion King - blessed and a new festival queen crowned.

Buxton Well Dressing, St Ann's Well is blessed by the Rev Canon Martin Collins

Fairfield Band provided a rousing fanfare on Sunday for the well blessing ceremony.

The mayor was accompanied by clergy, ministers and the retiring queen, rosebud and retinue - blessing the Market Place Well and others including St Ann’s Well.

It featured a dazzling image of a woman with crimson roses - each made of tiny petals - celebrating the 40th anniversary of Buxton International Festival.

Richard Lower, chairman of Buxton Well Dressing Festival, said this year’s event was ‘great’ due to the weather.

Buxton Well Dressing, the Childrens Well

He said: “Each year we see more people coming to see the well blessing events.

“But this year we put the wells up on Friday rather than Saturday - which meant they were there for longer and more people could see how striking they were.

“The Lion King well - by children from Buxton Community School - was particularly appealing for other children and the clergy gave a good talk about how the Lion King story linked to morals.”

There is still lots to look forward to for the rest of the festival - with the James Mellors Funfair open on the Market Place from mid-afternoon each day until late on Sunday.

Buxton Well Dressing, Fairfioeld Band lead the parade

A treasure hunt will be held on Friday, July 12, at the Buckingham Hotel at 6.30pm while Carnival Day will kick-off on Saturday at 12pm with live music and much, much more.

Buxton Well Dressing, a youngster finds a perch above the ceremony at St Ann's Well

Buxton Well Dressing, The Market Place Well