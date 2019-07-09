Buxton crowds dazzled by well dressing festival

Buxton marked a years-old tradition during the weekend with the blessing of the wells and the crowning of royalty.
Hundreds gathered to see the strikingly colourful wells - including one dedicated to the Lion King - blessed and a new festival queen crowned.
Fairfield Band provided a rousing fanfare on Sunday for the well blessing ceremony.
The mayor was accompanied by clergy, ministers and the retiring queen, rosebud and retinue - blessing the Market Place Well and others including St Ann’s Well.
It featured a dazzling image of a woman with crimson roses - each made of tiny petals - celebrating the 40th anniversary of Buxton International Festival.
Richard Lower, chairman of Buxton Well Dressing Festival, said this year’s event was ‘great’ due to the weather.
He said: “Each year we see more people coming to see the well blessing events.
“But this year we put the wells up on Friday rather than Saturday - which meant they were there for longer and more people could see how striking they were.
“The Lion King well - by children from Buxton Community School - was particularly appealing for other children and the clergy gave a good talk about how the Lion King story linked to morals.”
There is still lots to look forward to for the rest of the festival - with the James Mellors Funfair open on the Market Place from mid-afternoon each day until late on Sunday.
A treasure hunt will be held on Friday, July 12, at the Buckingham Hotel at 6.30pm while Carnival Day will kick-off on Saturday at 12pm with live music and much, much more.