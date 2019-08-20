Buxton couple left traumatised by ‘vicious assault’ in front of their children

A Buxton couple who were the victims of a ‘vicious, unprovoked assault’ say they have been left traumatised by the attack which happened in front of their children.

Suzanne Webb and her husband Gavin have had a ‘terrible and upsetting’ six months after they were left bloodied, bruised and unconscious on Buxton’s High Street at 4pm on February 24.

READ MORE: Buxton couple victims of ‘horrendous’ attack in front of kids

On Friday, their attacker was sentenced at Chesterfield Magistrates Court after admitting both assaults.

Suzanne said: “It’s been a very tragic, terrible and upsetting six months for us all.

“My husband and I were very badly attacked in front of our two children, they both watched their mum being punched and knocked unconscious and dad punched to the ground. It makes me feel sick when I think about it. It’s disgusting.”

Suzanne, who has now been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, added: “The cuts and bruises did fade over time and my teeth are fixed for now, but my hearing where I was punched will never come back, the scars will never go away and the hole in our hearts will never fully heal.”

PC Simon Lomas, from Derbyshire police, who investigated the incident, said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on a mother and father in front of their children.

“The injuries both victims sustained were serious and, while they will heal, the mental impact on both the victims and their family has been huge.

“Anyone who thinks this type of behaviour is acceptable should know Derbyshire police will find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Jack Lomas, 24, of Warbeck Close, North Reddish, Stockport was handed a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £2,550 in compensation, a £15 victim surcharge and £85 costs.