Buxton Community School students inspired by engineering tour

Members of Buxton Community School’s Lego and Robotics Club toured Tarmac’s Tunstead Cement Plant as part of International Women in Engineering Day.

During the outing they were put through their paces in two 30-minute exercises and challenged with two practical engineering projects.

They were tasked with building a wheelbarrow to transport sand and constructing a self-supporting swing to hold a toy by science, technology, engineering and maths ambassador Josie Shereston.

Sarah Barnwell, careers adviser at Buxton Community School, said the group of 24 Year 7 male and female students gained a ‘practical insight into how engineering can be applied in the workplace’.

She said: “While they have a love of using Lego to build robots they didn’t have a clear picture of how these skills related to the world of engineering.

“I hope that some of them - especially the girls - start to think about engineering as a possible career choice.

“The activities that they took part in gave them the opportunity to put their skills to the test.”

Cement plant manager Chris Bradbury said: “With only 11 per cent of the engineering workforce in the UK being female we are keen to do our bit to redress the balance.”