On Sunday August, 6 the Clypping Service Christ Church Burbage will take place at 9.30am - which is a traditional and free family event.

Team Rector Liz England said: “We are honoured to be welcoming Bishop Libby who will be taking the service.

“This is a long-established service at Christ Church Burbage and an ancient custom.”

former clypping service at Christ Church Burbage. Pic submitted

The Clypping comes from the Saxon word 'ycleping' meaning 'embracing'.

The point of this ancient ceremony is that the people of the village, along with their friends, acknowledge the church as the place of Christian faith in the life of the community.

Liz said: “This service in Burbage also marks the founding of our church. We invite community members to gather and for part of the service we process outside to join hands around the church – embracing the church.

“We used a ribbon to ‘embrace’ the building and we hold on to this with our hands.”

Team rector Liz England is calling on people to join the Christ Church Burbage congregation this weekend for the ancient custom which sees people make a chain around the church. Pic submitted

The most ancient expressions of this service see members of the congregation encircling the church building. First, they faced inwards and together thanked God for their Church and for the faithfulness of the generations who built and cared for their Church over the centuries. Next, they turned outwards and prayed for the village and the community and for God's continued blessing.

Liz said: “At Christ Church we gather together to say prayers of thanks and of hope. #

“These prayers are for the first missionaries to this land in Roman, Celtic and Saxon times.

“After the prayers we will sing the Clypping Hymn. Everyone from the community and further afield are welcome to this unique service and celebration.

“You will be welcomed to Christ Church, Burbage, with open arms, a church which also aims to embrace friendship and love.”

For the special event to be a success there needs to be enough members of the congregation and community to reach around the church.