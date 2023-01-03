Buxton community group's 'busiest year yet' after 500 High Peak people fed for free at Christmas

Christmas in the Community has been organised by The Source, on Terrace Road and The Tradesman’s Entrance Cafe on the Market Place, since 2015, offering a free Christmas dinner, Christmas hamper, or lunch and company to those who need it.

In the last seven years volunteers feeding Buxton’s vulnerable people have demand has grown and this festive period more than 500 people were looked after.

Ruth Eyre, who organises the hampers to make up for people ahead of Christmas Day, said: “This has been our busiest year yet.

Christmas meals and gifts at the Tradesman's Entrance, Ruth Eyre and Emma Bogle

"We know people are struggling as food shopping goes up along with all other household bills so we wanted to do something so no one was hungry or alone.”

The food and gifts for the hampers contained enough for a family to have a Christmas dinner as well as food to see them through after the festive period.

Anyone who attended The Tradesmen’s on received a free meal as well as a present and there was also music from Fairfield Brass Band to put people in the festive spirit.

Ruth said: “In our first year we had just 14 diners sitting in for a meal but this year we served 100 meals.

“I am also so proud of the community for once again coming together to support this project.

"We had meat donations from Mycocks Butchers, fresh food supplied by Waitrose and Morrisons and so many donations from the public.

“Be that money to buy things with or presents so everyone has something to open on Christmas Day.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us with our biggest year.

"Every year I say I’m not doing it again but then seeing everyone come together to help and knowing we are making a difference to people who are struggling or would be alone makes me know it is all worth while.”

Looking to the future Ruth added: “I feel sad so many people are struggling and not just at Christmas so for 2023 me and the Tradesmen’s are looking at putting on more events to help feed our community through out the year.”