Buxton Christmas lights switch-on 2019 - everything you need to know

The Buxton Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Friday (November 22) in the Pavilion Gardens, and organisers promise it will be better than ever.

Miranda star James Holmes, who will be again playing the Dame in this year’s pantomime Cinderella at Buxton Opera House, also reprises his role in charge of switching on the Christmas lights at 6.30pm, but will be out walking the promenade for anyone who wants pictures from 5.45pm.



Prior to that there will be entertainment in the Octagon throughout the day as the Grand Bazaar returns from 2pm, with more than 40 Christmas stalls selling a selection of seasonal food and drink, Christmas gifts, decorations, handcrafted jewellery and crafts.

Pupils from Buxton Community School and St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy will be singing to the crowds from 5.30pm, and there will also be performances by Fairfield Band.

Paul Kelsall, senior visitor services officer for High Peak Borough Council, said: “We are really looking forward to the lights switch-on. We have been working hard to make it better than last year and I think people will enjoy what we have done.

“As well as the usual lights there will also be decorations installed higher up near to the conservatory so more people can enjoy the switch-on and have something a bit different to look at.”

Parkwood Leisure, which operates the Pavilion Gardens, is promising visitors a few extra surprises.

Paul said: “We want to make this a proper occasion for people to come down and be a part of.”

Christine Marrison, from the Pavilion Gardens, added: “This year, the Buxton Lions’ Santa’s Grotto will be on the stage in the Octagon Hall which is a change of venue from previous years.

“The face painter will be in the hall by the stage and the children’s rides will be outdoors on the Promenade.

“There will be alcoholic drinks available outdoors, including mulled cider and wine, prosecco and ale. All the indoor facilities will be open for people wanting to eat inside too.”

The switch-on festivities will continue until 8pm.