Buxton Christmas light switch-on 2019 everything you need to know

The Buxton Christmas light switch-on will take place tomorrow evening in the Pavilion Gardens and organisers say it will be better than ever.

James Holmes, from BBC 1’s Miranda fame, will be playing the Dame in this year’s pantomime at the Opera House and reprising his role to do the official light switch-on at 6.30pm but will be out walking the promenade for anyone who wants pictures from 5.45pm.



Prior to that there will be entertainment in the Octagon throughout the day as the Grand Bazzar returns with more than 40 Christmas stalls selling a selection of seasonal food and drink, Christmas gifts, decorations, handcrafted jewellery and crafts from 2pm.

Pupils from Buxton Community School and St Anne’s Primary will be singing to the crowds from 5.30pm and Fairfield band will be get toes tapping after the switch on.

Paul Kelsall, senior visitor services officer for High Peak Borough Council, said: “We are really looking forward to the light switch-on. We have been working hard to make it better than last year and I think people will enjoy what we have done.

“As well as the usual lights there will also be decorations installed higher up near to the conservatory so more people can enjoy the switch on and have something a bit different to look at.”

Parkwood Leisure, which operates the Pavilion Gardens, wants to keep some things a surprise for the big switch on but says this year thing will be like no other before it.

Paul said: “We want to make this a proper occasion for people to come down and be part of.”

Christine Marrison from the Gardens added: “This year the Rotary Club, Santa’s Grotto will be on the stage in the Octagon Hall which is a change of venue from previous years. “The face painter will be in the hall by the stage and the children’s rides outdoors on the Promenade. There will be alcoholic drinks available outdoors, including, mulled cider, mulled wine, prosecco and ale. All indoor facilities will be open to eat inside too.”

The switch-on festivities will go on till 8pm.