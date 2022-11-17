The trustees of Buxton for Youth are launching a new small grants scheme, funded by the recent sale of their premises on Market Street.

David Brindley, chair of the trustees, said: “Grants could enable a group of young people to participate in a single event or activity which they would otherwise be unable to afford or to join in an existing project.

"A grant could also help top up funds raised for a longer term project or act as seed money to try and get a project off the ground.”

Whilst moving from providing premises to making grants, the charity is maintaining its charitable purpose of supporting the personal, social, educational and cultural development of young people.

The new grant scheme is aimed at groups not individuals of young people, aged 13 to 21 or up to 25 for young people with additional needs, living in the Buxton area.

David said: “The offer of a grant will be at the discretion of the trustees and will depend on available funds.”

The trustees are encouraging young people themselves, with adult oversight if appropriate, to manage their application as they want to understand the passions of the young people and what groups they would like to set up or have help with.

The scheme will open on Thursday December, 1 and application forms can be requested via [email protected] or by texting or phoning 07989 710832.