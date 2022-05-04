Buxton charity calls for people to get involved with new TV show

Zink TV is a community access TV channel for the Zink project where people can get involved in writing, filming, directing, presenting or editing short films.

It was launched in November 2021 and now the team behind the new scheme want more people to come and tell their stories.

Tom Hayes heads up the channel, which can be found on Youtube and Facebook. He said: “This is a great scheme and I feel really lucky to be involved.”

Tom Hayes of Zink TV

Zink TV produces monthly 10-15 minute programmes and are all recorded and edited at the charity’s headquarters on the Market Street car park.

Tom, who has a background in media and previously worked as a wedding videographer and photographer, has been taken on by the charity under the government’s Kickstarter scheme which provides funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long term unemployment.

He said: “This is such a great opportunity for me.

"I have been given almost complete creative control of what we are producing which is amazing.

"I hope to use this as a stepping stone and make the jump in TV at some point in the future but I know I will never be given this much say in what is being made and produced and how I want the end product to look like so I feel very grateful for this opportunity.

"I’ve learnt so much in the past six months and this will be knowledge that will stay with me for life.”The monthly programme is a round up of what is happening at the charity but now they want to expand and work with other community groups.

Tom, 22, said: “We would love to get more people involved with this and have them telling their stories and news and keep growing the channel.

"We want to be telling your stories and working with local groups and letting others know what the brownies, the college, or even the town team are doing.”

Anyone who would like to get involved with Zink TV either on the production side, or as a potential star, should contact Paul Bohan, CEO of the Zink charity by calling 01298 214926 or via email at [email protected]