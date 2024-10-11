Buxton Cemetery expansion plans to prepare for ageing population
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
High Peak Borough Council, which owns the cemetery, has submitted a planning application for the ‘lawful development certificate for construction of footpaths’.
Speaking in a statement submitted with the application it states: “Development to facilitate burials within the curtilage of Buxton cemetery is proposed.
“This proposed design will be implemented by adding in pathways to existing curtilage to the northeast of the cemetery, which will provide a layout for and facilitate burials.”
The cemetery, on Ashbourne Road, dates back more than a century and in that time demand for burials has increased and all available land needs to be used.
The council said: “According to the ONS, High Peak’s population is predicted to increase in the future and the ageing population is predicted to expand between 2018 and 2038.
“From 2018 to 2038, the state pension age is predicted to increase by 35.4 per cent.
“The result of this is a higher need for burials due to a larger number of deaths occurring from an increase in the local death rate associated with the increasingly ageing population. “Therefore, the need for burials/ burial provision is only likely to increase in High Peak and thus Buxton in the future.”
The council say there is a ‘need for further burial space at Buxton Cemetery which will be required in the near future’.
This is increasingly significant, says the council, when considering the distance to travel to other existing cemeteries within the High Peak borough.
“This will cause a strain for further burial space without any action.”
The application states the scale of the development is ‘reflective of its purpose which is to add pathways on the curtilage of Buxton Cemetery to facilitate burials’.
The site is not situated within any conservation areas or greenbelt land which means there are not any landscape designations the proposal has to in keep with; however, the design of the site will follow the intrinsic character of the local area.
A delegated decision on the paths is expected by November, 20.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.