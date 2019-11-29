Buxton causes receive large Co-op funding boost

Dozens of local causes across Buxton received an early Christmas present this week, when Co-op revealed a £44,000 funding boost from its members.

The money will be shared by 15 organisations, all of whom are making a ‘real difference to communities throughout the region’.

These include New Mills Swimming Club, 2517 (Buxton) Squadron Air Training Corps, and New Mills Women's Group.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op members have invested in causes in Buxton since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £151,000.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live, and we’re delighted to be able to support such a wide range of local groups as they help to improve well-being in Buxton.