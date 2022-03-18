Buxton carnival organisers in plea for more volunteers

Like many others, the hugely popular summer event has been hit by two years of Covid disruption, with no carnival parade taking place since 2019 and only a small-scale well dressing happening in 2021.

But it will be back in full this summer and carnival committee chair Richard Lower said the work to organise an event of this scale has already started.

He said: “A lot of people think the carnival is a council-organised event but it only happens because of the hard work and dedication of volunteers.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More volunteers are needed to help with Buxton carnival this year.

“I would love to get some more people helping out with the carnival organising as at the moment it’s all done by me and it is a lot of work for one person but if we can get a few more people it would really lighten the load.

“This could be anyone who would be willing to help register floats or speak to the council about road closures.”

The two-week festival will feature the usual parade, the fair on the market place, the road race and music in the Pavilion Gardens.

Richard added: “Everyone has missed the carnival so much so I’m delighted to say we are back with everything you have come to expect from the Buxton carnival.”

Volunteers prepping the well dressing boards ahead of this year's festival

Richard explained there are lots of people who come forward to volunteer and marshal on the day but help in the lead up to the town’s biggest event would be appreciated.

And while the event itself may be four months away yet, some volunteers are already giving their time to start prepping the well dressing boards ready for this year’s designs.

Michael Hilton assisted the well dressing lifting and shifting team at a farm which stores all of the paraphernalia used to create the displays.

He said: “The old clay and decorations have to be chiselled out then later in the spring, the moulds will be refilled with wet clay ready for the wonderfully skilled team to decorate them.

“I heard the designs for the wells are already well advanced as well.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help can contact Richard via email on [email protected]