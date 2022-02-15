Buxton care home residents get into Olympic spirit with winter games

The Branksome, on St John’s Road, has been hosting its own Olympiad of activities in support of Team GB’s so-far fruitless quest for medals and glory.

Residents have enjoyed arts and crafts sessions creating torches, flags and banners to decorate the home, while reminiscing about favourite Olympic memories such as Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators have also devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branksome resident Anne MacDonald aged 89, loved the snowball throwing game

88-year-old resident Dennis Easy said: “It’s so exciting. I didn’t know I had it in me – I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have.”

Residents are also exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Helena Brown, the home’s manager, added: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.

Dennis Easy, 88, and Anne MacDonald, 89, having a go at Nordic walking.

“Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two.”

Staff at the home are currently working to improve its services, after being put into special measures by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.

A report in October found that while residents were found to be “happy [and] enjoyed living at the home”, there were “widespread and significant shortfalls in people's care, support and outcomes.”

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together.” – Louise Cooper, editor.

Jennifer Morgan, 85, and Marjorie Brownlee, 93, with their medals.

Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade Olympic torch.