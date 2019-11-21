Buxton cafes to serve up community festive feast on Christmas Day

Two Buxton eateries will be opening their doors to feed the lonely, elderly and those in need on Christmas Day.

The Source on Terrace Road and the Tradesman’s Entrance on the Market Place have again teamed up to ensure no-one is on their own or struggling over the festive period.



READ MORE: Chapel-en-le-Frith nursery regains ‘good’ status from Ofsted

And the cafes are appealing for local people to do their bit by donating essential gifts which can be given to diners on the day, such as toiletry sets, hats and scarves, as well as mince pies and chocolates.

Ruth Eyre, from Fairfield, who will be organising the Christmas in the Community meal at The Source, said: “This is our fifth year of doing this and it has just grown and grown, which is great we are helping people but also a little bit worrying that so many are facing tough times at Christmas.

“We understand there are more financial pressures on people at Christmas so the meal at both venues is free and open to anyone. We want to bring people together and have people eating together.

“Christmas is a time for being together so I will happily give up my time to help those who are struggling to make ends meet or just can’t face a Christmas alone.”

Last year the venues catered for almost 100 people, of a variety of age ranges and social situations.



READ MORE: Peak District group which sent tons of aid to Chernobyl children steps back from volunteering

Ruth added: “We want to make it a special day for the people coming to eat with us so we are asking the community to help out.”

Anyone wanting to attend the Christmas Day meals, give their time to help or make a donation can contact Ruth on 07932 220 915.