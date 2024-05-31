Buxton business owner retires after 53 years - on shop's 164th anniversary
John Nuttall has been working at Potter’s of Buxton since his parents relocated from Nottinghamshire in 1971 and took over the business. Aged just 15 John spent his weekends and school holidays working at the Terrace Road shop.
Now 67, he said: “My life has been here. So much has happened and so much has changed but so much has stayed the same. When I first started, shopping assistants played a bigger part in the shopping experience.
“Items weren’t out on display, if you wanted a tie you had to ask to see all the ties, same with the shirts and dresses. Now all of our stock is out on display and people shop alone, sometimes with headphones in. They don’t stop and chat as much.
“However, it is still such a wonderful business and one that has stood the test of time for 164 years. Potter’s is associated with quality and great customer service and that has never changed.
“From when we sold fabric for dresses decades ago to sourcing the products we sell now we only sell the best to our customers.”
John says what he loves about his job is the customers. “Buxton is a tourist town so there is always new faces popping in and discovering the shop for the first time
“But then there are the regulars who come back and we learn more about their lives and see them grow.”
John said his final goodbye to the shop at the end of May which was also the shop’s 164th anniversary. He said: “It’s a milestone for the company and a testament to the wonderful staff we have.
“I’ve been there 53 years but we also have staff like Sheila who has done 50 years and Susan has done more than four decades. People wouldn’t stay if it wasn’t a good place.”
John has handed over the shop to his son Matt and will now be enjoying the quieter life in his Welsh caravan and enjoying gardening and walks with his partner.
