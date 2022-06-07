Buxton bikers raise thousands for Cancer Research in memory of friends

A pack of 42 bikers roared out from Haddon Hall Care Home, on London Road, and covered 63 miles of Derbyshire countryside on Sunday, May 15. By the time their engines had cooled they had raised £2,096.10 for the charity.

Club chairman Frank Hambleton spearheaded the effort and said: “The charity run came about because sadly four members of the club have passed away with this terrible disease in the last few years – Gary Williams, Pete Baker, Geoff Hambleton and Bob Mackin.

“The weather was kind. After starting out dull with a few drops of rain, the sun did shine for us making the most enjoyable day.”

Members and friends of Buxton Motorbike Club who took part in the charity ride.

The group included bikers from Cheshire, Manchester and Geoff’s home village of Barlaston in Staffordshire, with some of Bob’s friends mounting the classic BSA bikes he loved.

Everyone taking part donated a minimum of £5, and contributed an extra £1,017 on the day itself. The rest came from donations from friends and family, and from four club raffles earlier this year.

Bob’s widow Carol said: “It’s absolutely brilliant, fantastic, what an achievement. Each and everyone of you have proved what amazing people and bikers you all are. Thank you so, so much. Bob was proud to be a member of the club and rightfully so.”

It means the club has now given more than £11,000 to good causes over the past 11 years, including the Air Ambulance, Manchester Children’s Hospital, Prostate Cancer UK, Old Folks Christmas Dinners, Riders For Life, Liverpool Children’s Hospital, and several other health charities.

Riders taking a pitstop on Crowhill Lane near Bakewell

Frank said: “We would like to thank our magnificent members and friends. They do themselves and the club proud. We’d also like to thank the management and staff of Haddon Hall Care Home for the use of their drive for club runs, and the management of Hulme End Tea Junction for their superb refreshments.”

With 150 members altogether, Buxton Motorbike Club organises around 30 runs a year through the summer months, as well as regular social events. For more information, see https://bit.ly/3z4KhYN.