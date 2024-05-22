Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a kitchen and bathroom business in Buxton remains in custody after being found guilty of fraudulent work which saw one victim £100,000 out of pocket.

Richard Stubbs, a former police officer, aged 55 of High End View, Endon, Staffordshire and co-accused Carl Egerton, aged 54 of Basford Green, also in Staffordshire, have been found guilty of fraudulent trading and perverting the course of justice.

The case was heard at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in a six-week trial which started on 8 April 2024.

Both entered pleas of not guilty during the trial.

'Particularly nasty case' of fraud sees Buxton business man face jail time. Photo Google Maps

The jury found business owner and director Stubbs guilty of taking money upfront from customers for home improvements and not completing the work.

Egerton, a builder who carried out work on behalf of Stubbs, was found guilty of one charge of fraud.

The hearing follows a five-year long investigation by Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service.

Today, Wednesday May 22, Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council said:

“This was a particularly nasty case and we’re pleased with the outcome and the jury’s decision.

“Not only did Stubbs take money upfront from customers and not complete or only partially complete the work, but many of the victims were vulnerable or people going through a difficult time.

“Our Trading Standards service works hard to protect local communities from rogue traders and will always take action against any traders or businesses who behave inappropriately.”

At the trial, the court was told that Stubbs sold kitchens and bathrooms to consumers initially via Idesign Kitchens & Bathrooms Ltd and then subsequently by Peak Kitchens & Bathroom Ltd on Scardsdale Place in Buxton taking over the building of the former Buxton Advertiser offices after it closed back in 2018.

Stubbs was the man behind both of those businesses.

The court also heard how Stubbs would regularly dip into the company monies, including deposits paid by consumers, and use that money to fund his own lifestyle and to pay for holidays and sporting events.

In one case a victim handed over in excess of £100,000 for unsatisfactory and unfinished work.