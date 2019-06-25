Buxton banger racer whose life was saved by air ambulance retires to step-up fundraising

A former banger racing champion who suffered terrible injuries during a horrific crash is retiring from his job to devote more time to fundraising for the air ambulance service to whom he owes his life.

Peter Corbert, 59, known as ‘Mr Air Ambulance’ was nine times track champion when in 2009 another vehicle smashed into the roof of his car after it collided with another and tipped on to its side at Buxton Raceway.

Father-of-two Peter - who is now retiring from his quarry supervisor job - was cut out of the car and put into an induced coma by a Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) doctor.

He had broken 15 bones in his neck, shoulder, ribs and wrist and sustained two punctured lungs and ruptured an aorta in his neck.

He was flown to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester where he underwent vascular surgery to repair his aorta and was kept in a coma for 10 days.

Peter’s broken bones were left to mend naturally and he was off work for 14 months - he never raced again and was unable to continue doing the manual job he had before the accident.

He said: “The air ambulance saved my life because if I’d been taken to hospital by road I could have been killed if there was a sudden jolt that affected one of the fractures in my neck.

“Also I was losing a lot of blood and the local accident and emergency didn’t have a blood bank.”

Peter is now a volunteer community speaker who uses his first-hand experience of being a patient to promote the lifesaving work of DLRAA.

He is also responsible for 40 collection boxes in his area and takes part in other fundraising events.

His daughters Emma and Rebecca recently raised over £2,500 for the local air ambulance by taking part in a marathon and tandem parachute jump.

For further more about your local air ambulance, how to support the lifesaving charity or how to volunteer your time visit theairambulanceservice.org.uk