Buxton Bakery scoops two top awards

A Buxton bakery has received the one of the world’s most coveted award for two of its tasty treats.

Pig and Pepper’s unique Crossiage Roll impressed the Great Taste judges so much it was awarded two two-star ratings along side only 1,324 other entries around the globe.

The Market Place bakery has also been given the accolade its new creation which sees handmade croissant dough wrapped around pork and chive sausagemeat as well as its Irish Soda Bread.

Run by husband and wife duo Aran and Laura Cheatle, Aran the director at Pig and Pepper said “We’re really grateful to have two of our best sellers recognised by the Great Taste Awards.

“We work hard to keep refining the recipes and they have a great local following here in Buxton.

“Now it’s just about keeping up with demand.”

Pig and Pepper opened in 2017 and sells a range of freshly baked bread and pastries, the Crossiage Roll is filled with sausage meat supplied from Geoff Mycock and Son butchers and judges described the savoury snack as ‘a beautifully formed croissant roll, with good lamination to the pastry, a crunchy crust and tender crumb’.

Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food and drink awards had 12,772 entries this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade. Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.