Buxton baby given 30 per cent chance of survival defies odds and says first word

A baby’s first word is always a special moment, but for Buxton parents Dan and Kimberley Corthorn it is one they feared they may never celebrate with their little girl Molly.

Given just a 30 per cent chance of survival, the couple’s youngest daughter has defied the odds to pull through - having already undergone 18 operations by the time she turned 15-months-old.

Molly at home with big sister Isla

And now the family have celebrated another milestone - Molly’s first word, ‘mama’ which she uttered while playing with her mum at their home on Queen’s Road in Fairfield.

Dan said: “It was an amazing moment. Especially after we were told we might never see our baby alive.”

Doctors told the couple that Molly would be born with medical complications if she survived the pregnancy - as she had fluid on her brain and a hernia which pushed her vital organs up towards her chest, putting pressure on her heart and lungs.

All smiles for baby Molly now aged 15 months

The health problems were detected during the pregnancy, and with her congenital diaphragmatic hernia and ventriculomegaly Molly was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival.

Dan said: “We couldn’t even consider a termination – we thought a 30 per cent chance had to be better than zero per cent.”

On June 21, 2018, Molly, who is the youngest sister to Isla, 8, and Arlo, 3, was born at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. She underwent her first operation just days later to try and repair the hernia, and the brave tot has been in and out of hospital ever since.

Kimberly said: “She’s smashed it out of the park. We couldn’t be prouder. So when she said her first word it was a really special moment.”

As a show of appreciation for the care Molly has received, her family has been fundraising for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity. So far £1,800 has been raised through a marathon and a glow fun run.