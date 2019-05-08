Buxton artist creates bold work for railway station

A Harpur Hill artist who suffers from autism and anxiety issues has created a striking graffiti art-style image of a steam train at Buxton Railway Station.

Matt Cooper, 22, painted the image digitally using an iPad Pro - choosing ‘calm and relaxing’ water colours - then had it printed onto a sheet of metal.

The stylish image has been placed within an archway of the former entrance to the station’s platform one on Palace Road - creating the illusion that it is exiting a tunnel.

Matt, who works part-time as a shelf-stacker at Morrisons, told how he used an artwork programme to layer the painting - starting with a sketch and then adding the outline and colours.

He said: “I think the colours make it look well with the brickwork of the building.

“The fact that it looks like a tunnel reflects the history of the station itself - when people would have been able to see trains through the entrance.”

Matt, who uses art to escape his ‘worries, fears and sometimes reality’, said his ever-supporting parents were ‘proud’ of the work’s prominent position.

Dave Carlisle, of the Friends of Buxton Station, said Matt’s image had ‘exceeded expectations’.