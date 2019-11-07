Buxton and Leek College still committed to town

Buxton and Leek College has reiterated its commitment to the town after the University of Derby’s shock announcement regarding course closures.

The university has been based out of the Devonshire Dome since 2003 and the college joined in 2013.



Student numbers for university courses at Buxton have been declining so last month the decision was made to transfer education to the Derby campus whereas there has been a growth of students coming to the college in recent years which will remain open.

Suzi Lawrence, head of recruitment and marketing at the college, said: “Further Education is unaffected and Buxton and Leek College will remain in Buxton.

“We are obviously keen to ensure the local community is aware of this and does not think that the college is leaving.”



The college will be having an open day on Saturday, November 23 at the Buxton campus between 10am and 1pm to allow prospective students to get a good understanding of college life and how it contributes to the training and education of young people.