Buxton and High Peak Samaritans mark 50 years helping those in need

2025 sees the Golden Anniversary of Buxton and High Peak Samaritans, with the branch planning a variety of events, culminating in a celebration at the Pump Room on 10 April.

In the early 1970s, Brian Hamilton was a Samaritans volunteer at Macclesfield Branch. He noticed that a lot of calls were coming in from the Buxton area and an idea formed in his mind.

He approached his director Leslie Taylor about setting up a branch in Buxton. Despite suggestions that the population of Buxton would not make a separate branch viable, Leslie gave his blessing. Brian was keen to go ahead: ‘If you’ve only saved one or two lives or alleviated someone’s suffering, then it’s all worthwhile.’

No premises, no funds, no volunteers but nothing deterred Brian! His philosophy was ‘If I start it, I shall finish it.’ This tenacity led him to hold a public meeting at the Methodist Chapel in Buxton on 8 April 1975. Of the 20 people who attended, three were already trained Samaritans: Cathy Pout (now Hand); Anne Escritt and Stuart Baker. These three were instrumental in building up Buxton branch; they helped Brian set up a training programme.

Brian Hamilton: founding father of Buxton Samaritans

After recruiting his volunteers, Brian focused on premises. A farmer known as ‘Fella’ Morton agreed to lease 10 Concert Place for a peppercorn rent. The office was above a fish and chip shop: a strong smell of fish and chips pervaded the Operations Room, so air fresheners were an essential! Telephones were rented from the General Post Office and the first emergency number was the easy-to-remember 6000.

Nowadays, through the Listening Centre, Buxton branch receives calls from all over the UK. In the 1970s, callers phoned their local branch. Initially Buxton branch opened between 6 and 9 each evening and 10am-12 on Saturday. If anyone rang after 9pm, the calls were taken by Macclesfield branch. Brian often received a call during the night and he would go out with another volunteer to visit the person in distress at their home. Follow-up support was always offered.

In order to raise funds, a ‘Friends of Samaritans’ group was set up by David Smith and Russell Thomas; and concerts, jumble sales, coffee mornings, flag days and bag packs featured regularly

Brian stressed the importance of volunteers having empathy or ‘wearing the shoes’ of the caller, a listening ear and a willingness to give time to callers. He felt that these days no one has time for one another. He also was of the opinion that probably around 95% of Samaritan volunteers have had their own share of life’s problems and that this helps deepen understanding of others’ suffering.

Director of the Buxton branch for five years, Brian juggled a variety of roles, as well as travelling up and down the country in his job as representative for a national company. He was in the movement for 25 years.

Brian was guest of honour at the Buxton and High Peak branch 40th Anniversary celebrations in 2015. He was given a standing invitation to the golden one. Sadly, he died in April 2018. But the legacy of this remarkable man lives on.