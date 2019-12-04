Buxton Adventure Festival to host talks by world record cyclist and adventure author

‘There are endless stories to be told’ and this festival will give guests a unique insight into the tales told.

Buxton Adventure Festival is a monthly series of events, each one featuring a main speaker, support speaker, short film and ‘stunning’ photography.

Jenny Graham broke a world record.

On December 10, world record holding cyclist, Jenny Graham, will be joined by adventurer and author Emily Chappell.

Emily said: “I’m looking forward to the festival because it’s such a wonderful opportunity to spend time with like-minded souls, in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

“I find cycling fascinating because it’s so many things to so many different people - what I get from it isn’t just athletic, it’s social, cultural, aesthetic, philosophical and therapeutic.

“In amongst all of those things there are endless stories waiting to be told.”

Jenny Graham cycled 18,000 miles across four continents in 124 days - beating the previous record by 14 days, by riding for 16 hours and averaging 180 miles a day.

Emily Chappell is best known for her long-distance bicycle journeys and the stories she shares from them. Her second book, Where There’s A Will, follows Emily’s journey into ‘the curious world of long-distance self-supported bike races’ giving a unique insight into what it takes to race across a continent. Emily will be discussing her past, present and future adventures and said: “My plans for the future are just to keep going - there are so many more adventures up the road.”