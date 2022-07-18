Buxton 12 year-old holding week long charity skate-a-thon

Cobi Wilkinson, a Year 8 pupil at Buxton Community School, only started skating less than a year ago.

But this week he is starting a challenge which will see him skate up to 30km in a week and learn a new trick every day.

The 12-year-old is undertaking the challenge to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Cobi Wilkinson, skateboarding for charity

Dad Matt Wilkinson said: “I’m so proud of him. My dad, Cobi’s grandad, has been having tests since February and in the last month he has been diagnosed with cancer of the bones.

“Cobi saw the advert for the skate-a-thon on Instagram and wanted to help others who have been given a cancer diagnosis so he has signed up.”

The youngster has already hit his target of £250 but plans to up his efforts and skate 30km in a week instead of the 10km originally planned to do in the hope of doubling his money.

Matt, from Cowdale, said: “He has been asking for a skateboard for years and we never got him one as we thought it was just a fad.

“Last August when we were on the way to our holiday in Cornwall we stopped at a service station and there was a skateboard for sale.

"Cobi spent all of his holiday money and bought himself a skateboard then spent the next week mastering it and he’s really good now.”

Cobi has private lessons and his tutor says his skill level is that of someone who has been skating for three or four years.

Seeing his passion Matt built a skate ramp in the family garage and it will be there as well as at the two skate parks in Buxton where Cobi will be practising his new tricks.

Matt said: “He will be skating around Pavilion Gardens as it is easier to track his distance that way.

“It’s a big challenge and he’s going to be very tired by the end of it but I know he can do it.”

Every £30 Cobi raises will pay for an hour of care from a Teenage Cancer Trust nurse.

Donations to Cobi’s fundraiser can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Cobisk8 or https://www.facebook.com/donate/752886436132244/.