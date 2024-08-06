A Buxton business woman has created a new brand of outdoor and country clothing featuring iconic images from across the town.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buck Stone is the newest venture from entrepreneur Melissa Drabble.

The 42-year-old, who runs Tin Man Scrap and is also a councillor for Dove Holes, felt there was a gap in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There are the touristy ‘I heart Buxton’ tops but nothing people would want to wear on a daily basis so I decided to give it a go and create this new line.”

Melissa Drabble with her new country clothing and outdoor brand Buck Stone. Photo submited

Melissa has designed all the images herself and is currently using just one embroidery machine to create her collection which features leggings, base layers, tops and coats.

She said: “The people who live in Buxton and those who come to the town enjoy life in the outdoors, so the clothing range not only needs to be suitable for all weathers but looks stylish too.“I can’t believe there hasn’t been a clothing brand already as it seems an obvious market.”

Her brand compliments the town from its Roman roots up to the creation of the Crescent by the 5th Duke of Devonshire, but in modern day styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the designs are inspired by things she has come across in the town.

Fashion designer Melissa Drabble with pieces from her new collection of Buck Stone clothing. Photo submitted

The idea for the name of the brand comes from the original name of the town and the logo, of a buck standing on a stone, is based on a 1900s plate she found from the Palace Hotel.

She has been chosen to have a fully funded stand at Chatsworth Show this year with the Buck Stone clothing which will be the line’s official launch.

This was a scheme run by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire alongside High Peak Borough Council’s UKSPF scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion designer Melissa said: “I am so happy to have my brand chosen, enabling me to launch to a great audience.

“It’s daunting but I’m excited.

“Chatsworth is a huge national event and I’ve got just over a month to get myself ready to showcase my vision to thousands of people.”

She added: “Everything is made in Buxton, it has Buxton at its heart and I really hope people will get behind me as I launch this collection.”

To shop visit buckstonecountryclothing.co.uk