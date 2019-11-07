Bus changes to soften blow of axed Peak District route

A council has stepped in to help soften the blow following the withdrawal of a Peak District rural bus route.

The 66 service operated by Hulleys of Baslow between Buxton and Baslow Nether End was withdrawn last weekend because of low passenger numbers.

Derbyshire County Council said it had worked with the operator to make changes to other services it runs in nearby areas, which means most journeys can still be made.

Councillor Simon Spencer, the county council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “It is a slightly altered service but it still means people will be able to get a regular daily service between Calver Slough and Baslow Nether End, as well as links to Chesterfield and onward connections to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, in Calow.

“On Mondays to Fridays early morning and evening journeys will run which will benefit commuters and college students.”

Service 275 will be re-routed to run via Baslow Nether End, meaning passengers will be able to connect with Hulleys services 170 and X70 to Chesterfield.

Service 277 will start at Litton and take in Tideswell, Foolow, Eyam, Stoney Middleton and Calver and run to Baslow Nether End where it will connect with services 170 and X70 for journeys to Chesterfield.