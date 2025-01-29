Burlesque evening which started in Buxton is returning home after 10 years of empowering women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A touring burlesque dance show which started in Buxton is returning home after 10 years of empowering women who have been through trauma, loss or surfer with anxiety.

The burlesque dancers first stepped out at the Buxton Opera House for the Absinthe and Lace Champagne Supper Club in 2015.

Now 10 years on and having become award winners, worked all both nationally and internationally.

Absinthe and Lace with their high quality theatre and cabaret show is returning to Buxton.

Some of the burlesque dancers who will be performing at the Secret Speakeasy on Friday February, 14 at the Palace Hotel. Neal Rylatt Photography

The Secret Speakeasy is a sell out show which has previously toured the country and on Friday February 14, it is coming back to where it all started in the founder’s home town of Buxton and impressing guests at the Palace Hotel.

Founder Lady Absinthe said: “This is a secret 1920's inspired prohibition night, featuring students from our burlesque training academy , plus special guest performers.

“We have enjoyed numerous consecutive sell outs and it’s really special to come back to Buxton for our tenth anniversary year.”

She says over the years the troupe has built up a great reputation.

Miss Dee Viant on stage. Photo Neal Rylatt Photography

She said: “We are not about cheap titillation, we are about empowerment, self love, giving women the ability to see themselves as confident and powerful.

“We have performed in WI halls and churches, for the elder members and dignitaries of the community to show them that we aren’t like what people may associate with a burlesque dance act and now our reputation proceeds us and people know what we are about.”

Lady Absinthe says most of the women who find her for the body confidence classes have some trauma they are working through.

“Be that through abusive ex-partners who told them they were unlovable, ugly and worthless or people who have suffered loss or lost themselves to motherhood or through other reasons.

Saffire Passion strikes a pose. Neal Rylatt Photography

“I take these fragile women and we talk and we chat and we dance and they find that they are strong and they can do things which scare them and I open their eyes to how beautiful they have been all along.”

Lady Absinthe says there is a healing within the feminine divine and the women who dance together become friends and build each other up.

“I have never been surrounded by a more positive group of women who only want the best for each other and this has never changed in all the years I have been doing this.

“I don’t do it for me, I’m a humble woman this isn’t about me this is about those women have been changed for the better.”

A wonderful example of this is Miss Dee Viant, from Buxton could not leave the house due to anxiety which stemmed from grief.

Months later she performed in her first burlesque show in 2015.

Now after taking a break for a few years she is excited to be back and on the stage again for the Secret Speakeasy.

The 43-year-old said: “I was suffering from agoraphobia, panic attacks and life after the loss of a loved one was very debilitating.”

Miss Dee Viant heard about the body confidence classes and decided to give it a try.

However her anxiety took over and she was not ready and could not go through with it but a month later she found the courage to walk through the doors.

“I was so bad I had to have a panic room set up for me in case my anxiety got too much.

But I felt safe and I calmed down and I realised this was something I could take control of and own.

“When I was there I wasn’t someone who had lost a loved one, I wasn’t someone at work I was this alter ego that was capable of doing anything and that was a great feeling.” Miss Dee Viant says the girls she dances with are like a sisterhood where everyone champions each other.

She said: “People think it’s about exposing yourself and acting raunchy and teasing men.

“But it’s really not like that.

“It’s strength, courage, power and womanhood.

“Returning to burlesque after a few years away was so good for me.

“I’ve carved out some time for me to be again and there are old faces who I have known for years or new faces who are just starting out their journey of self discovery and I’m so proud of them and everyone.”

Lady Absinthe says the team for the Secret Speakeasy, which includes behind the scenes members, are all female.

She said: "Obviously at the venues we perform at there will be men but I think it is important for the dancers to be surrounded by others who have walked in their shoes.”

Lady Absinthe not only teaches burlesque body confidence day courses, but can deliver Champagne Showgirl hen parties and corporate team building courses, using her extensive knowledge of the sub conscious mind and confidence training.

Absinthe and Lace also manage and develop upcoming and established artists. Champions of new talent and building talent in our communities, as well as featuring world class performers.

At the Secret Speakeasy there will be romantic candlelit tables, prosecco on arrival followed by a theatre length elegant burlesque show and dancing Until midnight as well as comedy compere and vintage singer and a prize for the best dressed guest.

Tickets are £30 pp available via ticketsource.co.uk/absintheevents for more information about the free body confidence courses visit facebook.com/absinthelaceburlesque