Bright Opportunities celebrates move into third Buxton premises

A charity which provides events and day care support for adults with learning disabilities says it is thrilled to be in a third venue in Buxton.

When Bright Opportunities opened more than a decade ago it was based near the Market Place.

Now years later the charity not only owns its first premises but has secured two more venues.

Tracey Green, director and founder of the group, said: “For about two years we have been above World of Power and this year we opened a third premises at St Peters Hall, Fairfield.”

New premises for Bright Opportunities at St Peter's Hall. Photo submitted

The charity got the keys at the end of last year and opened in April and last month had a special open day to mark the 90th anniversary of the hall.

Tracey said: “It’s a great space that we are here seven days a week.

“There has been a lot of day care services closed across the High Peak so we have seen an increase in the number of people coming to us so we needed to meet that demand - we welcome more than 100 people across the week at the different sites.

“The new hall is great and we are open seven days a week which proves just how much it is needed.”

Having fun at the new Bright Opportunities centre in Fairfield. Photo submitted

The group offers swimming sessions, football with Buxton FC as well as monthly discos and social meet ups on top of the regular day sessions.

Tracye said: “The hall had been neglected and was only used for a few hours a week since covid so its great to see it with a new lease of life.”

Bright Opportunities is working in partnership with St Peter’s Church, supporting the upkeep of the building through our services and fundraising efforts to ensure this vital community space remains active and accessible.

Tracey said: “We are an essential lifeline to so many people and thai isn’t just about expansion – it’s about giving back to the community.

Big smiles at St Peter's Hall - the new home for Bright Opportunities. Photo submitted

“I love my job, it is so rewarding and every day is different and even after all these years I still love coming to work every day.

“The team have worked so hard to transform St Peter’s Hall and they work so hard every day.

“We are a community interest company which means the work we do benefits the community.”

For more information visit brightopportunities.org.uk